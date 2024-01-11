UP man booked for abusive words against PM on FB





This had also led to anger and tension among the general public of Kesarpur village and the surrounding areas, he added.





An FIR was lodged against Mohammed Abid when the incident came to their notice, police said, adding a search was launched to nab him. The SP said that a police force has also been deployed in the area to arrest him. PTI

An FIR has been lodged against a man here for using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, police said on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Mukesh Chandra, Mishra said that Mohammed Abid of Kesarpur village had made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi on Facebook.