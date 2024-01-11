Tremors in N India after 6.1 quake hits Afghanistan

The devastating earthquake in Afghanistan in 2022

Update: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan on Thursday with tremors rippling through parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 pm IST, was 241 kilometres north northeast of Kabul, it said. The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting shaking of furniture. PTI