TMC to stay with INDIA, may give 4 seats to Cong
January 11, 2024  00:31
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi/File photo
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that it will remain part of the INDIA bloc in the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party, days after fissures appeared in the alliance over seat-sharing disagreement between her party and the Congress in West Bengal. 

Banerjee conveyed her stance during a closed-door organisational meeting of the TMC's West Midnapore district unit. 

"Our party supremo clearly stated that the TMC would remain in the INDIA bloc in the fight against the BJP. Although critical of the CPI-M, she did not utter a single word against the Congress," said a senior TMC official present in the meeting, who did not wish to be named. 

The Communist Party of India-Marxist, Congress and the TMC collectively constitute the 28-party strong INDIA bloc. 

However, in West Bengal, the CPI-M and Congress have allied against the TMC and BJP. 

Banerjee's statement follows TMC's Lok Sabha Party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay's recent remark that the party has an "open heart" for the Congress regarding seat-sharing in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha election, but is also prepared to go solo if negotiations fail. 

Wednesday's development coincided with state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a vocal TMC critic, asserting it wouldn't "beg" for seats from Bengal's ruling party. 

Multiple sources confirmed that the TMC was contemplating allocating four out of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. -- PTI
