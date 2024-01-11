RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Situation along Northern border stable but sensitive: Army Chief
January 11, 2024  13:26
image
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is "stable" but "sensitive", and asserted that Indian troops are maintaining a "high state" of preparedness to deal with any challenge. 

Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Pande also said that both India and China continue to hold talks at military and diplomatic levels to find a resolution to the remaining issues. 

"Our operational preparedness continues to be at a high level," he said, noting that the Indian Army is maintaining adequate reserves to confront any security challenge in the region. Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks. 

 On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Pande said the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan is holding along the Line of Control (LoC) though there have been infiltration attempts. "We are foiling infiltration attempts along the LoC," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach

Havelock should be your destination for 2024. It is love at every sight!

Killer Soup Review: Manoj, Konkona Are Star Ingredients, But...
Killer Soup Review: Manoj, Konkona Are Star Ingredients, But...

Killer Soup's plots grow too convoluted and the strain of keeping the momentum going shows when its shrewd and surreal visuals lose steam, observes Sukanya Verma.

Indore retains 'cleanest city' tag for 7th time, cleanest state is...
Indore retains 'cleanest city' tag for 7th time, cleanest state is...

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row.

Life insurers ramp up presence in Tier-II, Tier-III cities
Life insurers ramp up presence in Tier-II, Tier-III cities

The overall physical presence of life insurance companies in Tier-II and Tier-III cities increased in FY23 compared to a year ago period on account of the higher impetus given to financial inclusion by the government and insurance...

Maha speaker acted as Shinde's lawyer: Shiv Sena
Maha speaker acted as Shinde's lawyer: Shiv Sena

The speaker's order was pre-decided, it further claimed, adding that there was nothing to be shocked about it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances