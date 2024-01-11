RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shivraj to Cong: Rejecting Ram Temple invite is...
January 11, 2024  10:37
image
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress for declining the invite to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chouhan said the Congress's rejection of the invitation to the opening of the grand Ram Temple was akin to rejecting or disavowing the country's identity.

 "Ram is our Lord. He represents the soul and the identity of Bharat. The turning down of the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha by the Congress is a rejection of India's identity and culture. It is because of such positions that the Congress takes that it has been reduced to the margins today," the former Madhya Pradesh CM said. 

 Earlier, on Wednesday, the Congress turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, calling it a 'BJP/RSS event". Senior Congress leaders -- Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury --'declined' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya, the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. 

 "Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024," he said in the statement.

 "Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain.

While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," it added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Modi...: Sena on verdict
Wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Modi...: Sena on verdict

'This is an unfortunate compromise of ethics. Something that was termed 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional' by the Supreme Court has been turned 'legal'

Isn't Lavanya Just Purrfect?
Isn't Lavanya Just Purrfect?

She'd like to be known as a woman who is 'more than just a pretty face'.

Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP
Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

'Unpleasant things happened'
'Unpleasant things happened'

'The last four-five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family.'

Happy Birthday Dravid!
Happy Birthday Dravid!

Wishes poured in for the legendary Indian cricketer across social media platforms. From archival videos of some of his most memorable innings to ads he featured in in the mid-90s to interviews with cricket journalists, Dravid's legacy...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances