Sheikh Hasina sworn-in as Bangladesh PM for 5th term





President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Hasina at a ceremony joined by politicians, foreign diplomats, civil society figures and senior civil and military officials.





Following the prime minister, the new members of cabinet were sworn in by the president.





Hasina's party won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament.





Major opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia boycotted the elections after their demand for a non-party caretaker government to oversee the January 7 polls was rejected.

