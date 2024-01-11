RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sheikh Hasina sworn-in as Bangladesh PM for 5th term
January 11, 2024  19:29
Sheikh Hasina was on Thursday sworn in as the prime minister of Bangladesh for the fifth term, days after her Awami League party won an overwhelming majority in the general elections boycotted by the main opposition BNP and its allies. 

President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Hasina at a ceremony joined by politicians, foreign diplomats, civil society figures and senior civil and military officials. 

Following the prime minister, the new members of cabinet were sworn in by the president. 

Hasina's party won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament. 

Major opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia boycotted the elections after their demand for a non-party caretaker government to oversee the January 7 polls was rejected.
