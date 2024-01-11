RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail by six months
January 11, 2024  11:08
The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal extended the medical bail granted to Malik after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, said the probe agency has no objection to it. 

 On October 12 last year, the top court extended by three months the interim bail of Malik in the case. Malik had moved the top court against the Bombay High Court's July 13, 2023, order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

 The top court had earlier noted that Malik is suffering from kidney ailment and his condition has not improved since August 11 last year when he was granted interim bail for two months. The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.
