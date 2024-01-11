RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parliament's Budget session likely between Jan 31 and Feb 9
January 11, 2024  18:49
image
A brief Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held between January 31 and February 9, sources said on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the two houses on January 31, they said.

The government would present a vote-on-account or an 'interim budget' on February 1.

The new government will present a full-fledged budget later.

Since the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16, it is set to be the last session of Parliament before general elections are announced.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and voting was held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi Capitals to buy stake in English county side Hampshire?
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in English county side Hampshire?

If the deal comes to fruition, it will make Hampshire the first county side to be owned by an overseas franchise.

Narrow escape for Mehbooba Mufti as her car meets with accident
Narrow escape for Mehbooba Mufti as her car meets with accident

Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, who is also the media advisor to the PDP president, confirmed that her mother is safe.

'She was the only woman he truly loved'
'She was the only woman he truly loved'

'Her exit signaled his downfall.'

Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach

Havelock should be your destination for 2024. It is love at every sight!

My advice to my govt is...: Canada envoy amid row with India
My advice to my govt is...: Canada envoy amid row with India

Let the governments do what they are doing, let the government do diplomacy but everyone knows that in the long term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned," the high commissioner said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances