RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parl Budget session likely between Jan 31-Feb 9
January 11, 2024  19:02
image
A brief Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held between January 31 and February 9, sources said on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the two houses on January 31, they said.

The government would present a vote-on-account or an 'interim budget' on February 1.

The new government will present a full-fledged budget later.

Since the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16, it is set to be the last session of Parliament before general elections are announced.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and voting was held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi Capitals to buy stake in English county side Hampshire?
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in English county side Hampshire?

If the deal comes to fruition, it will make Hampshire the first county side to be owned by an overseas franchise.

Zagreb Open: Sehrawat overcomes Chinese opponent to win gold
Zagreb Open: Sehrawat overcomes Chinese opponent to win gold

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat came up with a commanding performance to bag the gold medal in the Zagreb Open Ranking Series tournament, defeating China's world No. 7 Wanhao Zou 10-0 in Zagreb.

Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher
Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher

Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher on Thursday, trimming most of their intra-day gains, as investors turned cautious ahead of the quarterly results of IT behemoths TCS and Infosys later in the day. Announcement of the US...

Complaints against actor Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'
Complaints against actor Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'

The complaint mentions the last scene of the film which shows a temple priest's daughter, played by Nayanthara, offering namaz wearing 'hijab' before making biryani.

The Vibrant Gujarat Quiz!
The Vibrant Gujarat Quiz!

How much do you know about the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances