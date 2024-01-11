NIA raids 32 locations in 6 states over Khalsa gang





A total of 32 locations in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, as well as the Union Territory of Chandigarh, were raided by NIA teams as part of the mega operation that began early Thursday morning, a spokesperson of the premier investigating agency said.





The seizures during the searches carried out in connection with three cases included two pistols, two magazines and ammunition, along with cash amounting to Rs 4.6 lakh, besides documents and digital devices.





The three cases are related to the terror activities being carried out by the BKI, which was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the terrorist-gangster networks operating in the country.





Such activities include smuggling and induction of terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) etc., from across the borders, the NIA spokesperson said.





The terror hardware is being used by the operatives of terror outfits and organised criminal syndicates for carrying out bomb blasts, targeted killings, extortions and funding of such outfits in various parts of the country. Thursday's crackdown involved raids at 16 locations in a case related to the activities of the chiefs and members of the BKI. -- PTI

