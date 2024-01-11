RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA raids 32 locations in 6 states over Khalsa gang
January 11, 2024  16:53
image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday seized several illegal arms and ammunition, along with incriminating documents, digital devices and cash, in a massive multi-state crackdown in connection with cases relating to conspiracies and activities of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate. 

A total of 32 locations in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, as well as the Union Territory of Chandigarh, were raided by NIA teams as part of the mega operation that began early Thursday morning, a spokesperson of the premier investigating agency said. 

The seizures during the searches carried out in connection with three cases included two pistols, two magazines and ammunition, along with cash amounting to Rs 4.6 lakh, besides documents and digital devices. 

The three cases are related to the terror activities being carried out by the BKI, which was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the terrorist-gangster networks operating in the country. 

Such activities include smuggling and induction of terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) etc., from across the borders, the NIA spokesperson said.

The terror hardware is being used by the operatives of terror outfits and organised criminal syndicates for carrying out bomb blasts, targeted killings, extortions and funding of such outfits in various parts of the country. Thursday's crackdown involved raids at 16 locations in a case related to the activities of the chiefs and members of the BKI. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach

Havelock should be your destination for 2024. It is love at every sight!

'We need to be better in all three facets of the game'
'We need to be better in all three facets of the game'

The series starts with the first T20I in Mohali on Thursday, and Afghanistan will look to take inspiration from their impressive outing in the ODI World Cup in October-November last year to prepare in earnest for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Delhi Capitals to buy stakes in county side Hampshire?
Delhi Capitals to buy stakes in county side Hampshire?

The county side had a partnership with IPL side Rajasthan Royals between 2010 and 2013, and played T20 cricket as Hampshire Royals.

How INDIA Can Counter Modi's Popularity
How INDIA Can Counter Modi's Popularity

What the INDIA alliance needs is neither a counter to Modi's tall personality and undiminished charisma nor a counter-narrative to his Hindutva agenda, now centred on the Ayodhya temple consecration on January 22, argues N Sathiya Moorthy.

'Rohit, Virat needed for India to win T20 WC'
'Rohit, Virat needed for India to win T20 WC'

'India have shown their intent by adding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to their T20I squad.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances