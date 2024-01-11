RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi presents chadar to be placed at Ajmer Sharif
January 11, 2024  17:44
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Muslim community members on Thursday and presented them with a "chadar" that will be placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during an event to commemorate the death anniversary of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. 

 "Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah," Modi said on X. Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting. PTI
