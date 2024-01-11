RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets settle marginally higher
January 11, 2024  16:05
Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher on Thursday, trimming most of their intra-day gains, as investors turned cautious ahead of the quarterly results of IT behemoths TCS and Infosys later in the day.

 Announcement of the US inflation data and domestic macroeconomic numbers also forced investors to remain on the sidelines. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 63.47 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 71,721.18. 

During the day, it jumped 341.76 points or 0.47 per cent to 71,999.47. The Nifty gained 28.50 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,647.20. Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.
