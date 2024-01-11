LK Advani to attend Ram Temple event: VHP

Alok Kumar, International working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Krishna Advani will attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal along with Alok Kumar paid a visit to LK Advani and extended the invitation to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Wednesday.

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the pran pratistha ceremony on January 22.