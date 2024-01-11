Kejriwal receives letter on Ram Mandir, it said...





However, no subsequent formal invitation has come yet, party sources said.





Meanwhile, calling the Ram Temple inauguration an event of the BJP and RSS earlier in the day, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled later this month in Ayodhya.





Senior Congress leaders -- Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- 'declined' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya, the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.





"Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024," he said in the statement. -- ANI

With a couple of weeks left for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a letter a few days ago saying he should block his dates as a formal invite for the ceremony, along with details will follow, party sources said.