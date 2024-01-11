RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal receives letter on Ram Mandir, it said...
January 11, 2024  11:46
image
With a couple of weeks left for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a letter a few days ago saying he should block his dates as a formal invite for the ceremony, along with details will follow, party sources said.

However, no subsequent formal invitation has come yet, party sources said.

Meanwhile, calling the Ram Temple inauguration an event of the BJP and RSS earlier in the day, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled later this month in Ayodhya.

Senior Congress leaders -- Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- 'declined' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya, the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

"Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024," he said in the statement. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Modi...: Sena on verdict
Wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Modi...: Sena on verdict

'This is an unfortunate compromise of ethics. Something that was termed 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional' by the Supreme Court has been turned 'legal'

Isn't Lavanya Just Purrfect?
Isn't Lavanya Just Purrfect?

She'd like to be known as a woman who is 'more than just a pretty face'.

Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP
Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

'Unpleasant things happened'
'Unpleasant things happened'

'The last four-five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family.'

Happy Birthday Dravid!
Happy Birthday Dravid!

Wishes poured in for the legendary Indian cricketer across social media platforms. From archival videos of some of his most memorable innings to ads he featured in in the mid-90s to interviews with cricket journalists, Dravid's legacy...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances