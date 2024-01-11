Infosys net profit declines 7.3%





The company had posted a net profit (attributable to shareholders) of Rs 6,586 crore during the same period a year ago, Infosys said in a regulatory filing Consolidated revenue from operations of the company increased marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 38,821 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 38,318 crore in the year-ago period.

IT company Infosys on Thursday posted a 7.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,106 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.