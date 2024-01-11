RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I am the Indian for all ages: Shah Rukh Khan
January 11, 2024  00:33
Calling himself "the Indian for all ages", superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday spoke about the personal and professional challenges he faced in the past five years and thanked fans for turning up in hordes to watch his films in 2023. 

The actor was speaking at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023, where he was presented with the titular honour. 

"I don't feel like the Indian of the Year. I feel I've been the Indian of all the years gone by. I will be the Indian for all the years to come. I'm actually the Indian for all ages... Loads of you came to watch my films. Some of you may have not even liked them but I hope deep down inside you came there to support me and my family. I bow down to you and thank you for bringing cheer to my family and making me the star I am, yet again," Shah Rukh said in his acceptance speech as he dedicated the award to his family. 

After a string of flops, Shah Rukh took a self-imposed sabbatical post the release of Zero in 2018. 

Tough times hit home when his eldest son Aryan Khan spent 22 days in jail after being arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in 2021. -- PTI
