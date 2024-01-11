Handmade 50kg padlock prepared for Ram Mandir





Umang Monga highlighted PM Modi's 'Make in India' push in the country and how the handcrafted 50-kg lock is an initiative in the same direction.





"As PM Modi says, industry has the prime moving force. This handmade lock is an effort in the same direction. This can give a push to the Make in India initiative. This is our resolution to connect both districts, Aligarh and Ayodhya, and lock them together. We are happy that PM Modi helped India achieve what he promised. He has created India's distinct identity in the world."





Umang Monga emphasised his attempt to make Aligarh globally famous.





"Aligarh is widely known for the lock industry. The whole world is looking towards Ayodhya. This is an effort to bring Aligarh to the world map."





Notably, the handmade lock is fully functional, and has 'Jai Shree Ram' engraved on it.

Umang Monga, Managing Director of Harrison Locks, said, "We want to gift this lock on behalf of Aligarh, widely known for its lock industry. This is our way of participating and a gift from our side to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."