Govt will complete its term, says Fadnavis on speaker's ruling
January 11, 2024  01:34
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Congratulating Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the assembly Speaker's decision in the Shiv Sena disqualification case went in his favour, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government will complete its full term. 

"I reiterate, this government will complete its term," the BJP leader said, reacting to Speaker Rahul Narwekar's long-awaited decision. 

Notably, assembly elections are due in Maharashtra later this year. 

He congratulated Shinde and other cabinet colleagues after the ruling, Fadnavis, a former chief minister, further said. 

When the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena formed a government in 2022, constitutional and legal norms were fully complied with, and that was why the government was strong and stable, Fadnavis said. 

Even the Supreme Court clearly stated in its judgement on petitions on the Sena split that there was no need to issue any orders to dismiss this government, he said. -- PTI
