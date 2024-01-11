RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
FIR against TN BJP chief for 'promoting enmity'
January 11, 2024  23:18
K Annamalai
K Annamalai
The police on Thursday said an FIR has been registered against Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai for allegedly promoting religious enmity.   

The case against Annamalai comes after his visit to Lourdes Church on January 8 in Dharmapuri district, when he faced opposition from some young men and an argument ensued between the saffron party leader and the youths.  

The locals raised the Manipur issue and the travails of the Christians in the northeastern state. Eventually, however, Annamalai garlanded a statue in the church and offered prayers.  

Dharmapuri district police said a case has been registered following a complaint from a local resident, and after taking legal opinion.  

IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), and 504 (provocation to cause breach of public peace) have been invoked against Annamalai, besides another section (505, sub-section 2) that deals with promotion of hatred, a police official said. 

The TN BJP chief visited the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine located at B Pallipatti area under the Harur assembly segment during his 'En Mann, En Makkal' yatra in Dharmapuri district.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Dube's fifty powers India to easy victory vs Afghanistan
In Pictures - Dube's fifty powers India to easy victory vs Afghanistan

Shivam Dube smashed a quickfire half-century to power India to a thumping six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20 International.

World cannot afford a 'crypto mania': Das
World cannot afford a 'crypto mania': Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the central bank does not "emulate" others when it comes to regulations and asserted that the bank's as well as his own opposition to cryptocurrencies remain unchanged, a day after US...

NIA cracks down on Babbar Khalsa, Bishnoi gang; raids 32 places
NIA cracks down on Babbar Khalsa, Bishnoi gang; raids 32 places

The raids were carried out in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and the Union Territory of Chandigarh by the NIA as part of a mega operation that began early Thursday morning, a spokesperson of the premier investigating...

Family members of Dalit icons invited to Ayodhya consecration
Family members of Dalit icons invited to Ayodhya consecration

Family members of Dalit icons B R Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Kanshi Ram and other 'prominent people' belonging to the scheduled castes are among those invited for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according...

Former Yorkshire chairman Graves apologises for racism
Former Yorkshire chairman Graves apologises for racism

Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Colin Graves apologised to anyone who suffered racism at the club.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances