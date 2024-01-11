FIR against TN BJP chief for 'promoting enmity'January 11, 2024 23:18
K Annamalai
The police on Thursday said an FIR has been registered against Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai for allegedly promoting religious enmity.
The case against Annamalai comes after his visit to Lourdes Church on January 8 in Dharmapuri district, when he faced opposition from some young men and an argument ensued between the saffron party leader and the youths.
The locals raised the Manipur issue and the travails of the Christians in the northeastern state. Eventually, however, Annamalai garlanded a statue in the church and offered prayers.
Dharmapuri district police said a case has been registered following a complaint from a local resident, and after taking legal opinion.
IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), and 504 (provocation to cause breach of public peace) have been invoked against Annamalai, besides another section (505, sub-section 2) that deals with promotion of hatred, a police official said.
The TN BJP chief visited the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine located at B Pallipatti area under the Harur assembly segment during his 'En Mann, En Makkal' yatra in Dharmapuri district.
