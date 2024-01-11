RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi to have 6 'dry days' till March 29
January 11, 2024  20:29
The Delhi government has declared six 'dry days', including Republic Day on January 26, for the last quarter of the current financial year, officials said on Thursday. 

In an order, the excise department said Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29 will be dry days during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited. 

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, have demanded that January 22 -- when the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held -- be declared a dry day. 

No decision has been taken by the government in this regard, officials said.
TOP STORIES

Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP
Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Complaints against Nayanthara for 'demeaning Lord Ram' in Netflix movie
Complaints against Nayanthara for 'demeaning Lord Ram' in Netflix movie

The complaint mentions the last scene of the film which shows a temple priest's daughter, played by Nayanthara, offering namaz wearing 'hijab' before making biryani.

England spinner Hartley ready to rattle India's batters
England spinner Hartley ready to rattle India's batters

Uncapped young spinner Tom Hartley feels England have taken a 'bit of a punt' by picking him for the Test tour of India.

Australian Open: Watch out for these stars!
Australian Open: Watch out for these stars!

Three contenders for the men's singles title at the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday.

Gang barges into Karnataka hotel room, assaults interfaith couple
Gang barges into Karnataka hotel room, assaults interfaith couple

In a case of moral policing, a gang of six men allegedly barged into a hotel room and assaulted an interfaith couple during their stay in Hanagal Taluk of Haveri district, following which two of them have been arrested, police said on...

