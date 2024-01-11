RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Connect with people using social media: Kharge to workers
January 11, 2024  00:51
Exhorting young Congress workers to increase their connect with the people, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said they should use social media to effectively communicate the Congress ideology and agenda and expose the Bharatiya Janata Party's "falsehood", while maintaining discipline and decency. 

Chairing a meeting of the heads of the party's frontal organisations and cells, Kharge also said, "Do not make any such comment which may spoil the atmosphere." 

The BJP has an organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, "which works to divide people by polarising society for electoral gains", he said. 

"We have to fight public issues by keeping our ideology at the forefront. We will fight and win," Kharge said at the meeting and asked its participants to make the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which begins on January 14, a success. 

He alleged that the BJP is hiding its failures in the last 10 years by playing up emotive issues for political gains. 

The BJP is also scared of the INDIA bloc of 28 opposition parties, Kharge said. -- PTI
