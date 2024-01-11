Congress is against Lord Ram: BJP

Labelling the Ram Temple inauguration an event of the BJP and RSS, Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Temple, scheduled to be held on January 22, after which the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have slammed the grand old party, terming it "unfortunate, painful and shameful."

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram is a matter of joy for the whole nation.

"It is very unfortunate, painful and shameful. They had always opposed Ram Janmabhoomi. The Congress Party had ruled the country, yet where has it reduced itself to today? It will be wiped out in future elections as well. Is this a programme of the Sangh? This is a programme of the nation; the whole world is waiting for it," Prasad told ANI.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a press conference, said that the Congress only boycotts everything, whether it is the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple or the Bharat Ratna ceremony of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

"The Congress boycotted the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. The Congress boycotted G20 Summit...From 2004 till 2009, Congress boycotted Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Congress did not give any statement for 10 days after the Pokhran nuclear test conducted in May 1998 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. The Congress had also boycotted the Bharat Ratna ceremony of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who belonged to their party. The public is also boycotting them from power," Trivedi said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that declining the invitation has proven that Congress is against Lord Ram.

"The invitation was not sent by the government or the BJP. It was sent by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Declining the invitation has only proved again that they are against Lord Ram. They had already called Lord Ram a fictional character," Maurya said.

Meanwhile, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai, said, "We have sent invitations to many people, but many invited people are not coming. Everyone has to see many issues."