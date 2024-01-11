RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP calls Congress 'seasonal Hindus'
January 11, 2024  10:52
Rahul offers prayers at the Raghunath temple in Jammu last year
Hitting out at the Congress after it turned down the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the grand old party does not have the "moral strength" to go to Ayodhya.

Labelling the Ram Temple inauguration an event of the BJP and RSS, Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, scheduled to be held on January 22.

"These people are seasonal Hindus; when they feel they have to get votes, they try to become soft Hindus," Giriraj Singh told ANI on Thursday.

He further asserted that since Jawaharlal Nehru, no one in the Congress has gone to Ayodhya.

"It was the Congress party itself that had done the work of pending the case in the court; hence they do not have the moral strength to go to Ayodhya," he added.
