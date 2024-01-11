Ahd-Ayodhya flight has 'Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman'

The first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad. Passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman.





In anticipation of the sacred 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

Notably, Ayodhya's yellow zone will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room. This strategic move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas.



