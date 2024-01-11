RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Adhir calls Enforcement Directorate 'idiot'
January 11, 2024  17:58
image
West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has dubbed Directorate Enforcement (ED) an 'idiot' over the agency's summons to National Conference President Farooq Abdullah.

The West Bengal Congress President at a press conference in West Bengal's Murshidabad, alleged that the ED was being run under the command of the central government.

"Whom the ED will summon and whom not is the ED's own matter. We just know that our ED is an 'idiot' and it only runs on the directions of the (central) government. This is nothing but a conspiracy against Farooq Abdullah, who is a renowned politician," said Chowdhury.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Farooq Abdullah for questioning on Thursday in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The former J-K Chief Minister has been asked to depose at the federal agency's office in Srinagar on Thursday.

As per sources, Abdullah has been summoned as part of the ED's investigation into the alleged fund scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Earlier in July 2022, ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah in the case.

The case relates to the siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi Capitals to buy stake in English county side Hampshire?
Delhi Capitals to buy stake in English county side Hampshire?

If the deal comes to fruition, it will make Hampshire the first county side to be owned by an overseas franchise.

Narrow escape for Mehbooba Mufti as her car meets with accident
Narrow escape for Mehbooba Mufti as her car meets with accident

Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, who is also the media advisor to the PDP president, confirmed that her mother is safe.

'She was the only woman he truly loved'
'She was the only woman he truly loved'

'Her exit signaled his downfall.'

Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach

Havelock should be your destination for 2024. It is love at every sight!

My advice to my govt is...: Canada envoy amid row with India
My advice to my govt is...: Canada envoy amid row with India

Let the governments do what they are doing, let the government do diplomacy but everyone knows that in the long term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned," the high commissioner said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances