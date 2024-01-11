RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


827 JN1 Covid cases in India, highest in...
January 11, 2024  13:31
A total of 827 cases of JN.1 series variant have been reported from 12 states in India till 11th January 2024. The highest number of cases (250) were reported in Maharashtra. 

 The head of the U.N. health agency said Wednesday holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month. 

 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nearly 10,000 deaths were reported in December, while hospital admissions during the month jumped 42% in nearly 50 countries mostly in Europe and the Americas that shared such trend information.
