6-state NIA raids on Babbar Khalsa, Bishnoi gang





The raids were carried out in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and the Union territory of Chandigarh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of a mega operation that began early Thursday morning, a spokesperson of the premier investigating agency said.





The raids were conducted in connection with three cases related to the activities of the BKI and the Bishnoi gang.





The seizures during the raids included two pistols, two magazines and ammunition, along with cash amounting to Rs 4.6 lakh, besides documents and digital devices.





The three cases are related to the terror activities being carried out by the BKI, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the terrorist-gangster networks operating in the country.





Such activities include smuggling and induction of terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) etc., from across the borders, the NIA spokesperson said.





The terror hardware is being used by the operatives of terror outfits and organised crime syndicates for carrying out bomb blasts, targeted killings, extortions and funding of such outfits in various parts of the country.





Thursday's crackdown involved raids at 16 locations in a case related to the activities of the chiefs and members of the BKI.

