RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya: Yogi
January 11, 2024  11:14
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said on Thursday that 100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on January 22 on 'Pran Partishtha Day'.

"Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport," said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"I am grateful to PM narendra Modi for giving the fourth international airport to Uttar Pradesh. The Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30th," the Uttar Pradesh CM added.

On December 30, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Later, speaking at a public event, he said Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh, and other senior officials launched the first tri-weekly flights on Thursday between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

"PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station on December 30."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

"We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30th, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. Today we are going to connect Ayodhya with Ahmedabad." Union Civil Aviation Minister added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Modi...: Sena on verdict
Wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-Modi...: Sena on verdict

'This is an unfortunate compromise of ethics. Something that was termed 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional' by the Supreme Court has been turned 'legal'

Isn't Lavanya Just Purrfect?
Isn't Lavanya Just Purrfect?

She'd like to be known as a woman who is 'more than just a pretty face'.

Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP
Advani to attend Ram temple consecration, says VHP

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

'Unpleasant things happened'
'Unpleasant things happened'

'The last four-five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family.'

Happy Birthday Dravid!
Happy Birthday Dravid!

Wishes poured in for the legendary Indian cricketer across social media platforms. From archival videos of some of his most memorable innings to ads he featured in in the mid-90s to interviews with cricket journalists, Dravid's legacy...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances