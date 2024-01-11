100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya: Yogi





"Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport," said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.





"I am grateful to PM narendra Modi for giving the fourth international airport to Uttar Pradesh. The Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30th," the Uttar Pradesh CM added.





On December 30, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Later, speaking at a public event, he said Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram.





Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh, and other senior officials launched the first tri-weekly flights on Thursday between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.





Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.





"PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station on December 30."





Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.





"We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30th, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. Today we are going to connect Ayodhya with Ahmedabad." Union Civil Aviation Minister added.

