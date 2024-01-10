RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
YouTube official summoned over mother-son videos
January 10, 2024  21:12
File image/Dado Ruvic/Reuters
File image/Dado Ruvic/Reuters
The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday summoned an official of YouTube next week over purportedly portrayal of potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons on its platform. 

The NCPCR has in a notice to the head of government and public policy of YouTube asked him to physically appear on 15 January 15 along with the list of all such channels running on YouTube and the list of channels on YouTube running such content. 

The child rights body said it is an alarming trend on YouTube channels where the channels are portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons. 

"This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child's well-being and safety. Further, these videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns," the NCPCR said. 

"If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance," the child rights body added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CEO-mom accused of killing son undergoes psychological tests
CEO-mom accused of killing son undergoes psychological tests

Two empty bottles of a cough syrup were found in a Goa apartment, where a start-up CEO allegedly killed her minor son, indicating she may have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him in signs of a premeditated murder, even as she was...

After 8 days, Manipur okays Rahul's Nyay Yatra, limits participants
After 8 days, Manipur okays Rahul's Nyay Yatra, limits participants

The yatra, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 kilometres and the participants will travel on buses and foot.

India to be a $30 trillion economy by 2047: Sitharaman
India to be a $30 trillion economy by 2047: Sitharaman

India will become the third largest economy by 2027-28, with a GDP of over $5 trillion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Even going by conservative estimates, the size of the Indian economy will be $30 trillion by...

Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans

Rohit, who will also captain the side, will be expected to carry on with his ultra aggressive approach in the powerplay like he showed in the ODI World Cup.

Why Kohli will sit out of T20 opener Vs Afghanistan
Why Kohli will sit out of T20 opener Vs Afghanistan

Virat Kohli set to miss T20I series opener due to personal reasons, confirms head coach Rahul Dravid

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances