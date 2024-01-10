RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Won't indulge in politics on Ram Temple consecration: Omar
January 10, 2024  16:17
image
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday refused to comment on the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, saying he does not want to indulge in politics on the issue. 
 
"I will not comment on the Ram Mandir. This is neither the first inauguration nor the last. We have seen inaugurations in the past as well. If you want to bring politics into it, it is up to you, I am not indulging in politics over the issue," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

Asked if he would attend the consecration ceremony of the temple if he gets an invitation, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he was sure he will not be invited. 

"Why are you asking me whether I will go or not? Who goes uninvited? I know I won't be invited. Those who were to be invited, they have already got an invitation. The industrialists, cricketers, film stars and others. 
 
Everyone knows their names. Have you seen my name in the list? No. When they do not have an intention to invite me, why should we go into ifs and but? he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police
Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police

The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned...

Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

What Made Yesudas' Voice So Divine
What Made Yesudas' Voice So Divine

As Yesudas turns 84 on January 10, Subhash K Jha salutes the legend.

Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans

Rohit, who will also captain the side, will be expected to carry on with his ultra aggressive approach in the powerplay like he showed in the ODI World Cup. Kohli, on the other hand, will look to up his strike rate in the middle overs as...

What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London
What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London

On January 9, 2023, before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Great Britain's Secretary for Defence Grant Shapps, he was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the Horse Guards parade ground in London.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances