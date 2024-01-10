RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
While Gaza starves Israel wastes $6 bn worth food
January 10, 2024  10:14
A Palestinian woman cooks at a market. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman cooks at a market. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israel's Ministry of the Environment reported that about 23 billion Shekels (USD 6.22 billion) worth of food is wasted every year in Israel. 

The ministry also reported that 1.4 million people in Israel live with food insecurity in that their economic situation does not guarantee a healthy diet.

The excess health cost to Israel's economy due to food insecurity in the country in 2022 was 5.2 billion Shekels (USD 1.4 billion), which was about 5% of the national health expenditures. 

 The economic damage to Israel's economy caused by the war in Gaza including the tens of thousands of families who were evacuated from their homes, said the ministry, will lead to a "real worsening of food insecurity among needy populations."

 Also, 2.6 million tonnes of food will be lost in 2022 since about 30% of Israel's agricultural land is in the Gaza area on the conflict line. 

The war leads to a further increase in the loss of food in agriculture due to a lack of working hands and access restrictions to agricultural areas. 

 Food loss also has a high environmental cost. In 2022, 2.6 million tons of food were thrown away in Israel (along the entire value chain from the farmer to the end consumers). 

The environmental cost of food loss is estimated at approximately 3.9 billion Shekels (USD 1.05 billion) per year. 

 Food waste is about a third of the volume of household waste in Israel, and food loss in Israel is responsible for 6% of greenhouse gas emissions in Israel. Reducing the loss of food will make it possible to save many resources of energy, water, and land, will reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and pollutants into the air, and will also reduce waste treatment costs.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Green open for Australia in the Windies Tests?
Will Green open for Australia in the Windies Tests?

Apart from Renshaw's inclusion in place of Warner, there are no changes to the squad which beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final test to sweep the series 3-0 last week.

Explore India's 10 Lesser Known Beaches
Explore India's 10 Lesser Known Beaches

With clean blue waters and golden-white sands, these super beaches have a magic that is hard to keep away from.

The Moment Aishwarya Burst Into Our Lives
The Moment Aishwarya Burst Into Our Lives

'We did take after take, confusing and stressing her out, until she just threw up her hands and said she couldn't do it.' 'She was close to tears.' A fascinating excerpt from Adman Madman: Unapologetically Prahlad by Prahlad Kakar with...

'Dharavi will be a piece of art and I will ensure it'
'Dharavi will be a piece of art and I will ensure it'

'You will really wish oh! Had I stayed in Dharavi I would have got a nice house. I can assure you that. We will make dreams come true.'

Shami Eyes Return During England Series
Shami Eyes Return During England Series

'There is slight stiffness in my ankle, but that's fine.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances