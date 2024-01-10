RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP declares holiday for schools, colleges on Jan 22, LU reschedules exams
January 10, 2024  16:57
image
The Lucknow University has rescheduled examinations slated for January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

The exams scheduled for January 22 have been postponed and the new dates announced, a senior university official said on Wednesday. 

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a holiday in all academic institutions across the state on January 22, the university has also postponed the examinations on the day, he said. 

The revised examination schedule for subjects, including commerce, physics, chemistry, software development and biochemistry, among others, has been released on the university website, according to the official. 

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a holiday for all academic institutions in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. 

"Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister has declared a holiday in educational institutions on January 22," according to an official release. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police
Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police

The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned...

Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?
Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?

Along with persistent cough that may last for several weeks, tuberculosis patients also complain of frequent bouts of fever, chills and sweating at night, says Dr Rahul Kendre.

Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

Modi most successful PM, is nationalist and internationalist, says Ambani
Modi most successful PM, is nationalist and internationalist, says Ambani

Narendra Modi is India's most successful prime minister and the greatest global leader of current generation, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday as he flaunted his group Reliance Industries' Gujarati heritage and its over USD...

India is going ahead as 'vishwa mitra': Modi at Gujarat Summit
India is going ahead as 'vishwa mitra': Modi at Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions and a powerhouse of talented...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances