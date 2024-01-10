UP declares holiday for schools, colleges on Jan 22, LU reschedules exams

UP declares holiday for schools, colleges on Jan 22, LU reschedules examsJanuary 10, 2024 16:57
The Lucknow University has rescheduled examinations slated for January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The exams scheduled for January 22 have been postponed and the new dates announced, a senior university official said on Wednesday.
After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a holiday in all academic institutions across the state on January 22, the university has also postponed the examinations on the day, he said.
The revised examination schedule for subjects, including commerce, physics, chemistry, software development and biochemistry, among others, has been released on the university website, according to the official.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a holiday for all academic institutions in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.
"Considering the significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham, the chief minister has declared a holiday in educational institutions on January 22," according to an official release. -- PTI
