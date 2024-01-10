Uddhav group national exec didn't meet: Speaker





Further, he said, "The 2018 leadership structure was not in conformity with the constitution of the Shiv Sena (of 1999 which is relied upon). This leadership structure cannot be taken as the yardstick to determine which faction is a real Shiv Sena political party."

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "...The UBT faction has not placed any material on record or even suggest that any meeting of the Rashtriya Karyakarini was called for where any decision about the real political party was resolved..."