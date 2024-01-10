RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Top speed limit for four-wheelers on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is 100 kmph
January 10, 2024  21:43
Representational image
Representational image
The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be 100 kmph, while motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge, the police said on Wednesday. 

The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, the Chief Minister's Office has said. 

According to an official, vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour, he said. 

The speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge, he said. 

The Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on India's longest sea bridge to curb "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public", the official said. 

The Rs 18,000-crore MTHL originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. 

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway, he said. 

These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near adi Adda' for further movement, he said. 

There will be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maha speaker crowns Shinde as boss of real Shiv Sena as Uddhav fumes
Maha speaker crowns Shinde as boss of real Shiv Sena as Uddhav fumes

In a big political win for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday held that the Shiv Sena faction led by him was the "real political party" when rival groups emerged in June 2022, and did...

CEO-mom accused of killing son undergoes psychological tests
CEO-mom accused of killing son undergoes psychological tests

Two empty bottles of a cough syrup were found in a Goa apartment, where a start-up CEO allegedly killed her minor son, indicating she may have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him in signs of a premeditated murder, even as she was...

After 8 days, Manipur okays Rahul's Nyay Yatra, limits participants
After 8 days, Manipur okays Rahul's Nyay Yatra, limits participants

The yatra, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 kilometres and the participants will travel on buses and foot.

India to be a $30 trillion economy by 2047: Sitharaman
India to be a $30 trillion economy by 2047: Sitharaman

India will become the third largest economy by 2027-28, with a GDP of over $5 trillion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Even going by conservative estimates, the size of the Indian economy will be $30 trillion by...

Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans

Rohit, who will also captain the side, will be expected to carry on with his ultra aggressive approach in the powerplay like he showed in the ODI World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances