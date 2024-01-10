RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suspected Pak men try to hack FB account: Himanta
January 10, 2024  00:19
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night said that hackers, possibly from Pakistan, made an attempt to hack his Facebook account. 

He said that an investigation was underway to identify those behind the attempt. 

 "Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan," he posted on X. 

Sarma shared a screenshot of the settings of his Facebook account that showed four people from India and one from Pakistan were managing it. 

Commenting on the chief minister's post on X, director-general of police Gyanendra Pratap Singh tagged the state CID, and said: "Sir, we would investigate with help of specialised agencies." -- PTI
