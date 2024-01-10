RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RSS chief Bhagwat formally invited to Ram temple consecration ceremony
January 10, 2024  23:42
Ayodhya Ram Temple construction panel chairman Nripendra Mishra and VHP leader Alok Kumar invite RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat received a formal invite to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday and said it was his "good fortune" to be a part of such a grand occasion. 

Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra and Vishva Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar met Bhagwat in New Delhi and extended the invite. 

The RSS chief said there is great enthusiasm in every village and household over the opening of the Ram temple. 

"It is a matter of immense good fortune that I have got the opportunity to be present there on such a grand occasion. This is an occasion to solidify the dignity and purity of this country," he said. 

"After so many years we have rebuilt the symbol of India's self and we have done that on the basis of our righteous efforts," he said. 

"It's in a way a declaration to the entire world that India has stood on its own and will now move forward for prosperity and peace in the entire world," he said. 

Bhagwat said he felt that it was a blessing to have got the opportunity to attend the consecration ceremony. 

"...through this we have found the direction that should be ours, which we were trying to find for many decades," he said. -- PTI
