RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Relying on Shiv Sena's 1999 constitution given by ECI: Maha speaker
January 10, 2024  17:39
Speaker Rahul Narwekar
Speaker Rahul Narwekar
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar says,"...The 2018 amended constitution of Shiv Sena cannot be considered as valid as it's not in the records of the Election Commission of India. 

"As per Supreme Court orders, I cannot delve into any other factor on which the constitution is valid. As per records, I am relying on the 1999 constitution of Shiv Sena as the valid constitution."

Narwekar added, "As per the apex court both the factions have submitted different versions of the constitution, then in that case what has to be taken into account, the constitution which was submitted to the ECI with the consent of both parties before the rival factions emerged...

"Before recording further conclusion it is imperative to reiterate that pursuant to the initiation of this disqualification, the Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat had a letter dated June 7 2023, requesting the Office of ECI to provide a copy of the party constitution/memorandum/rules..."

Accordingly, Narwekar said, "The constitution of Shiv Sena provided by ECI is the relevant constitution of Shiv Sena for the determination of which faction is the real political party."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police
Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police

The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned...

Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?
Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?

Along with persistent cough that may last for several weeks, tuberculosis patients also complain of frequent bouts of fever, chills and sweating at night, says Dr Rahul Kendre.

Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

Modi most successful PM, is nationalist and internationalist, says Ambani
Modi most successful PM, is nationalist and internationalist, says Ambani

Narendra Modi is India's most successful prime minister and the greatest global leader of current generation, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday as he flaunted his group Reliance Industries' Gujarati heritage and its over USD...

India is going ahead as 'vishwa mitra': Modi at Gujarat Summit
India is going ahead as 'vishwa mitra': Modi at Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions and a powerhouse of talented...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances