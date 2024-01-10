Relying on Shiv Sena's 1999 constitution given by ECI: Maha speaker

Relying on Shiv Sena's 1999 constitution given by ECI: Maha speakerJanuary 10, 2024 17:39
Speaker Rahul Narwekar
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar says,"...The 2018 amended constitution of Shiv Sena cannot be considered as valid as it's not in the records of the Election Commission of India.
"As per Supreme Court orders, I cannot delve into any other factor on which the constitution is valid. As per records, I am relying on the 1999 constitution of Shiv Sena as the valid constitution."
Narwekar added, "As per the apex court both the factions have submitted different versions of the constitution, then in that case what has to be taken into account, the constitution which was submitted to the ECI with the consent of both parties before the rival factions emerged...
"Before recording further conclusion it is imperative to reiterate that pursuant to the initiation of this disqualification, the Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat had a letter dated June 7 2023, requesting the Office of ECI to provide a copy of the party constitution/memorandum/rules..."
Accordingly, Narwekar said, "The constitution of Shiv Sena provided by ECI is the relevant constitution of Shiv Sena for the determination of which faction is the real political party."
