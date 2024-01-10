Reliance was, is, will be Gujarati firm: Ambani





At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar, Mukesh Ambani says, "I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India's growth -- Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati...When foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader, who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times -- PM Modi, the most successful PM in India's history."





"Gujarat alone will be a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047; no power can stop India from becoming 35 trillion economy by 2047.

"...Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company... Reliance has invested over 150 billion dollars -- Rs 12 lakh crores -- in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in last 10 years, of this more than 1/3rd has been invested in Gujarat alone."

