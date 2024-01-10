RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Raphael Thattil elected as head of Syro-Malabar Church
January 10, 2024  18:42
Representational image
Representational image
Bishop Raphael Thattil of Shamshabad diocese has been elected as the head and major archbishop of the influential Syro-Malabar Church, church officials said in Kochi on Wednesday. 

He succeeds Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, who recently resigned from the posts. 

The new major archbishop was elected during the synod meeting of the church held at St. Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, near in Kochi, church officials said. 

The name of the new major archbishop was submitted to the Vatican for approval. 

The official announcement was made after the Pope approved Thattil's election to the top post. 

The announcement of Thattil's election was simultaneously made in the Vatican and at St. Thomas Mount in Kakkanad. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police
Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police

The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned...

Kuldeep Yadav's rise and Yuzvendra Chahal's fall
Kuldeep Yadav's rise and Yuzvendra Chahal's fall

Tahir felt left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep was able to grab the opportunities that came along his way.

What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat
What companies have promised to invest in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions and a powerhouse of talented...

'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper
'No Rashid Khan, no problem,' says Afghanistan skipper

Rashid ruled out of India series but Afghanistan skipper confident others would step up

Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?
Is Constant Coughing A Sign of TB?

Along with persistent cough that may last for several weeks, tuberculosis patients also complain of frequent bouts of fever, chills and sweating at night, says Dr Rahul Kendre.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances