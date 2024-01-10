RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Radisson Group opens hotel in Ayodhya
January 10, 2024  16:49
File image
File image
Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday announced the opening of its hotel in Ayodhya, ahead of the inauguration of Ram Temple in the city on January 22 which is expected to boost religious tourism. 

The 80-key hotel, Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya, offers proximity to notable landmarks such as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, The Hanuman Garhi Temple, and Sita ki Rasoi, among others, it stated. 

"We are pleased to have an early mover's advantage with the opening of our newest hotel in the sacred city of Ayodhya. With its rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks, Ayodhya holds a special place in the heart of our country. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences across top tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India," said KB Kachru, chairman emeritus and principal advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. 

Ayodhya is getting decked up for the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police
Child was already dead when I woke up, CEO-mom tells police

The Goa police have found two empty bottles of a cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned...

Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister
Bride Ira's Gorgeous Sister

Zayn Marie Khan's on-screen outings include Monica O My Darling, Made In Heaven and Mrs Serial Killer.

What Made Yesudas' Voice So Divine
What Made Yesudas' Voice So Divine

As Yesudas turns 84 on January 10, Subhash K Jha salutes the legend.

Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready against plucky Afghans

Rohit, who will also captain the side, will be expected to carry on with his ultra aggressive approach in the powerplay like he showed in the ODI World Cup. Kohli, on the other hand, will look to up his strike rate in the middle overs as...

What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London
What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London

On January 9, 2023, before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Great Britain's Secretary for Defence Grant Shapps, he was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the Horse Guards parade ground in London.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances