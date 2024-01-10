Nepal police arrest wanted controversial spiritual leader 'Buddha boy'





A team of the Central Investigation Bureau arrested Ram Bahadur Bomjan from the Budhanilkantha Municipality, approximately 10 km north of Kathmandu, the Nepal police said.





The police have been hunting for Bomjan for the past few years on different charges, including sexual exploitation of his disciples.





In July 2020, a case of sexual exploitation was filed against Bomjan in the district court in Sarlahi in the Madhesh province.





The chargesheet accuses him of raping a 15-year-old girl who was staying in his ashram in Sarlahi as a nun.





He was charged with raping the teenager at his private quarters in 2016 and was further charged with threatening her with consequences if she relayed the incident to others.





Bomjam was also wanted by the authorities for the disappearances of some of his disciples. In June 2020, a team from the Central Investigation Bureau raided his ashram in the Pairey village of Sindhuli but failed to find him. -- PTI

