Mumbai gets unseasonal showers

Mumbai gets unseasonal showersJanuary 10, 2024 00:39
Parts of Mumbai's suburban area received light rains late in the evening on Tuesday.
The skies were overcast since the afternoon, leading to a rise in humidity in the middle of winter.
Goregaon, Malad Borivali, Andheri, Jogeshwari and some other areas reported showers, a civic official said.
Some parts of neighbouring Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts also recorded light rains late in the evening. -- PTI
