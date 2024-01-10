RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai gets unseasonal showers
January 10, 2024  00:39
File image
File image
Parts of Mumbai's suburban area received light rains late in the evening on Tuesday. 

The skies were overcast since the afternoon, leading to a rise in humidity in the middle of winter. 

Goregaon, Malad Borivali, Andheri, Jogeshwari and some other areas reported showers, a civic official said. 

Some parts of neighbouring Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts also recorded light rains late in the evening. -- PTI
