Mumbai gets unseasonal showers





The skies were overcast since the afternoon, leading to a rise in humidity in the middle of winter.





Goregaon, Malad Borivali, Andheri, Jogeshwari and some other areas reported showers, a civic official said.





Some parts of neighbouring Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts also recorded light rains late in the evening. -- PTI

