Reliance was, is, will be Gujarati firm: Ambani

Reliance was, is, will be Gujarati firm: AmbaniJanuary 10, 2024 11:30
Narendra Modi most successful Prime Minister in India's history, says Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar, Mukesh Ambani says, "I have come from the city of the Gateway of India to the gateway of modern India's growth -- Gujarat. I am a proud Gujarati...When foreigners think of a new India, they think of a new Gujarat. How did this transformation happen? Because of one leader, who has emerged as the greatest global leader of our times -- PM Modi, the most successful PM in India's history."
"Gujarat alone will be a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047; no power can stop India from becoming 35 trillion economy by 2047.
"...Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company... Reliance has invested over 150 billion dollars -- Rs 12 lakh crores -- in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in last 10 years, of this more than 1/3rd has been invested in Gujarat alone."