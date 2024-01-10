RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maruti to set up 2nd manufacturing plant in Gujarat
January 10, 2024  11:47
PM at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Maruti Suzuki India will invest Rs 35,000 crore to set up its second manufacturing facility in Gujarat, Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday. 

 Speaking in Gandhinagar at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), Toshihiro said the plant would have an installed production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum. 

 "We will invest Rs 35,000 crore for the construction of a second car plant in Gujarat which would produce another one million units per year. As a result, the annual production capacity in Gujarat will be two million units -- 1 million units at Suzuki Motor Gujarat and one million units at the second new plant," Suzuki said. 

 Suzuki Motor owns around 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India, which is looking to add another 20 lakh units production capacity by 2030-31 with about 28 different models in the market. 

 Currently, the auto major has a cumulative production capacity of around 22 lakh units per annum across its two manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat. The two plants in Haryana -- Gurgugram and Manesar -- together roll out around 15.5 lakh units per annum. Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a unit of the company, has also set up a facility in Gujarat with an installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per year.
