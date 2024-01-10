RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur okays Rahul's yatra, caps attendance
January 10, 2024  18:50
The Manipur government Wednesday approved the venue for the flagging off of the proposed January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra albeit "with limited number of participants." 

The approval by the Manipur government came eight days after the Congress approached it for flagging off the yatra from Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal. 

The order issued by the Imphal East district magistrate's office said, "Only flagging off of the Yatra with limited number of participants is hereby allowed on January 14 to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order. The number and name of the participants shall be provided in advance to this office to enable this office to take up all necessary precautionary measures". 

The order further said that the Imphal East district superintendent of police has submitted a report stating that a huge crowd is expected during the opening ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the venue. 

In view of prevailing law and order situation in the state, the huge gathering may create law and order problems. 

"Moreover prohibiton under Section 144 Cr Pc is also in force in Imphal East district," it added. -- PTI
