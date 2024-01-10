RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur denies permission for Rahul's 'Nyay Yatra'
January 10, 2024  15:27
The Congress on Wednesday said the Manipur government has denied it permission to start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the Palace grounds in Imphal and asserted that it is determined to begin the march from the northeastern state and has sought permission for another location in the city.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal launched a pamphlet and a website on the yatra.

Replying to a reporter's question, Venugopal said the Manipur government has declined permission for starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds.

He asserted that the Congress is determined to start the yatra from Manipur and said the party has sought permission to start the march from another location in Imphal.

The yatra, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 kilometres and the participants will travel on buses and foot.

The yatra being organised ahead of the 2024 general election will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days. -- PTI 
