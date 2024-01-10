RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha speaker verdict on MLAs' disqualification today
January 10, 2024  09:02
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar will today deliver his verdict on the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs whose rebellion had split the Shiv Sena in June 2022.

The deadline set by the Supreme Court for delivering the verdict was December 31, 2023, but some days before that, on December 15, the apex court gave a 10-day extension and set January 10 as the new date for a decision.

"The verdict is expected to be out after 4pm on January 10. The Speaker's office is finalising the verdict," Vidhan Bhavan officials said.

After the rebellion in June 2022, Shinde became the CM with the Bharatiya Janata Party's support.

In July last year, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP also joined his government.

The Election Commission had given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde-led faction, while the one headed by Thackeray was to be called Shiv Sena-UBT with a flaming torch as its symbol.
