Maha speaker begins ruling on Shiv Sena split
January 10, 2024  17:30
image
Just In: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar starts pronouncing his order on Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification petitions.  

Narwekar observes, "There is no consensus on the constitution submitted by both the parties (two factions of Shiv Sena) to the EC. The two parties have different points of views on leadership structure. The only aspect is the majority in the legislature party. 

"I will have to decide the relevant constitution to be taken into account to the leadership structure that existed before the dispute...."
