LS polls: BJP leaders assigned various responsibilities





Sunil Bansal, one of the general secretaries, will be overseeing different aspects of campaign, including publicity, they added.





The responsibilities of the general secretaries, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Tarun Chugh, will be to coordinate with senior party leaders, including ministers, and its state units to give shape to various aspects of the Lok Sabha campaign.





The BJP has often wooed influential leaders from different parties to join its ranks, especially during elections but, at times, it leads to heartburn among the old-timers, prompting the party to form a committee this time to ensure a smooth process.





Nadda chaired a meeting of party general secretaries and senior leaders, including Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday when they deliberated on the plans for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda has assigned key responsibilities for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to the party's national general secretaries, with Vinod Tawde to oversee the joining exercise of leaders from different parties and Radha Mohan Das Agrawal to spearhead the preparation of its vision document, sources said on Wednesday.