Loss of civilian lives unacceptable: India on Gaza war

India has said that it is in constant touch with the leaders of Israel and Palestine and its "clear and consistent" message since the start of the latest Middle East conflict has been to prevent escalation to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability.





"The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Tuesday in the UN General Assembly.





"This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the death of civilians," she said.





She underlined that India is aware that the immediate trigger was the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and "deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking."





Kamboj said India demands the immediate and unconditional release of those taken hostage.





Kamboj told the 193-member UNGA that the "leadership of India is in constant touch with the leaders of the region, including those of Israel and Palestine."





"The message that India has conveyed since the start of this conflict is clear and consistent. It is important to prevent escalation to ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and to work towards an early restoration of peace and stability. A peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward," she said.





Kamboj was addressing a General Assembly meeting Tuesday convened after the US had on December 22, 2023, vetoed an amendment proposed by Russia to a resolution tabled in the Security Council on delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza strip.





The 15-nation Council had adopted the United Arab Emirates-drafted resolution that demanded scaling up humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza but had not called for a ceasefire.





After days of intense negotiations and delays on a vote, the Council had adopted the resolution with 13 votes in favour, none against and abstentions by Russia and the US.